Ludhiana | Private school teacher accused of beating Class 8 student for being late
In an unusual incident, parents of a Class 8 student of a private school in Dholewal lodged a complaint with the police against a teacher of allegedly beating their child for being 15 minutes’ late.
The parents alleged that the child has suffered internal injury in the ear due to which he is facing difficulty in hearing.
According to the victim’s mother, Pooja Verma, as her son was not feeling well on April 21, his father dropped him to the school around 15 minutes late.
Verma said after her husband left, the physical education teacher at the school brutally beat her son. Apart from internal injury in the ear, there were injury marks on his neck and face. “When I went to pick my son up from school, I was shocked to find him crying. He told me that the teacher had thrashed him brutally. When I raised an objection to the physical education teacher, he blatantly said ‘main haddi ta nhi tori na’ (I have not broken his bones),” the mother said.
Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer at Division number 6, said they have received the complaint. A probe is on and the police will take action accordingly.
Deputy district education officer Charanjeet Singh said they are keeping an eye on the routine complaints.
-
BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users. In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
-
Rubber check dam proposed on Yamuna to strengthen Taj foundation
Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Committee has come up with an answer to the reported threat to the existence of the Taj Mahal foundation. It has proposed to construct a rubber check dam on the river Yamuna to revive the water-filled riverbed at the back of the Taj Mahal.
-
Punjab intelligence alerts field units amid spurt in cross-border arms smuggling attempts
Witnessing a spike cross-border arms smuggling attempts since March, Punjab intelligence has directed its field officers to put in place counter measures immediately. The recent episodes of busting of a Pakistan-backed module, with direct involvement of gangster-turned-terrorist Hardeep Singh Rinda, has increased the possibility of small-time local gangsters having a hand in supplying arms sent from across the border, adding to the worries of the state and Central agencies.
-
Probe against school over Bible classes rule in Bengaluru
The Karnataka government has begun a probe into the allegation that the bible has been made mandatory in Bengaluru's Clarence High School, deputy commissioner J Manjunath said on Tuesday. The 'Declaration by Parents,' read, “You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.”
-
Gurugram reports over 400 cases in single day after February
The district on Tuesday reported 409 new cases of Covid-19, the health bulletin said, taking the tally of active cases to 1,380. Gurugram had last reported over 400 daily cases on February 10 with 413 cases recorded on the day. Gurugram on Tuesday reported a positivity rate of 10.47% with 3,906 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. One person who was hospitalised also recovered in the district on Tuesday.
