Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case

Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director (MD) of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.

Sharing the information, district president Manmohan Singh said, “It is disturbing and sad that such a heinous crime happened with a little victim but it is not correct to arrest the school authorities instead of nabbing the main culprits who committed such a monstrous crime.”

“Will police arrest the district education officer or the principal in case such crime happens in a government school? School authorities are cooperating in every possible manner and thus they should not be harassed like this,” he added.

Singh further said the school’s camera recordings showed that the girl attended school and left with her mother on a motorcycle per her usual schedule

“There is no proof that crime happened in the school and the girl was seen walking in the area near her home in the evening in CCTV footage. The incident against the girl child has been condemned by all the organisations in Punjab but the arrest of school administration is not justified and thus all the private institutes including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed on April 11,” he continued.

Another representative of the federation Baldev Arora said that the organisations would stage a state wide protest on the roads in case real culprits would not be held soon.