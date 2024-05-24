Ludhiana private schools, violate vacation order, host events

Amid the soaring temperatures and heatwave, some schools in the city continue to organise functions for the students, violating the directions issued by the government that mandates their closure. Following the complaints of schools being open, the district education officer (DEO) Harjinder Singh acted upon the matter and issued a warning to the concerned schools. (HT File)

According to the information, as many as 10 schools received a notice on Tuesday for violating the government order which directed all the schools in the district to remain close from May 20 till June 30.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following the complaints of schools being open, the district education officer (DEO) Harjinder Singh acted upon the matter and issued a warning to the concerned schools.

However, a few private schools are still violating the rules by conducting one-day events for the students and parents in their premises.

Sat Paul Mittal School organised a prize distribution function on Wednesday for the top scorers of classes 10 and 12 in the recently declared Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results. The awardees along with their parents were present for the event. Other students also performed at the programme.

Upon receiving a complaint, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney directed the DEO to look into the matter.

In another incident, BCM International School commemorated Parents Day on Thursday where the kindergarten students were invited along with their parents.

Upon questioning about the violation of rule, principal Jasneev Seth said, “The preparations for the function had started around a week prior and parents had already paid for the props. So, we had to conduct the programme. From now on, we would operate as per the rules.”

Deputy DEO Jaswinder Singh Virk said that they have been acting upon the complaints as directed by the DC.

Directorate of secondary education Paramjeet Singh said that the schools are not allowed to invite students even for functions. “This is clear violation of rules and definite action would be taken against such schools,” he added.