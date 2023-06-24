Ludhiana: Project delays mar Smart City Mission’s 8th anniversary

After eight years of its launch, the Smart City Mission has become a bane for the residents as various development projects, including construction of railway under and over bridges on Pakhowal Road, started under the programme are still under construction due missed deadlines, creating inconvenience for residents due to massive traffic jams and dust pollution due to construction residue. The underconstruction railway over and underbridges on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The Ludhiana municipal corporation is celebrating the eighth anniversary of the launch of the smart city project on Sunday. However, many projects started under it have failed to benefit the residents, missed several deadlines, and some are yet to be started.

The Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government in 2015 and Ludhiana was selected under it in 2016. Even though eight years have passed, the projects which are yet to be completed include Pakhowal railway under bridge and over bridge; demolition and construction waste disposal plant at ₹5 crores; installation of static compactors at as many as sites at ₹13.57 crore; rejuvenation and landscaping of Buddha Nullah for ₹250 crore; setting up of vending zones; installation of UID number plates on properties within MCL limits at ₹5.75 crore; carcass utilisation plant at Noorpur Bet village.

The project to construct two railway under bridges (RUBs) and a railway over bridge (ROB) on Pakhowal Road at a cost of ₹124 crore under the smart city project was supposed to complete on August 31, 2021. Since then, it has missed several deadlines.

Authorities had recently announced that the Pakhowal ROB/RUB will be completed by August 15, 2023, as major civil work is yet to be done.

However, the deadline has been repeatedly extended, causing inconvenience to the public. The budget for the project, which was taken up under the Smart City Mission, has also increased to ₹133 crore.

Built at a cost of ₹8.58, the carcass utilisation plant for the scientific disposal of dead animals was completed in May 2021. Despite this, the project is yet to start functioning due to opposition by the residents. The plant was to be completed and put into use by August 31, 2020.

Despite spending crores of funds for installing chain fencing, beautifying, and stopping pollution in Buddha Nullah, the situation of the water body is yet to be improved. Recently, the state panel on Buddha Nullah announced action against officials responsible for pollution in Buddha Nullah.

Cycle tracks of over 5km created by the municipal corporation under the smart city project are being used for all other purposes except cycling. The 1.1 km cycling track created at Malhar Road after much delay has become the favourite spot for car parking for shoppers and visitors at the outlets and eateries located on the road.

The cycling track which is around 3 feet wide has been hailed as a huge boost to environment-friendly initiatives in the city, but due to a lack of parking space at the commercial lane, there is hardly any space left for cyclists to cycle on.

Similar is the situation at the cycling track from Jawaddi to Dugri, created under the Sidhwan waterfront phase - two. Without proper maintenance, dense weed has grown along both sides of the track. Among the things here posing hurdles to cyclists include construction materials including bricks that have been piled on the road.

While the project to renovate the Shastri Hall at the Guru Nanak Stadium has been completed, the relaying of the athletic track and basketball court at the Guru Nanak Stadium is yet to be completed.

Inder Aggarwal, a former councillor said, “Claims of the municipal corporation of successfully executing the projects under the smart city only look good on paper while the ground reality is much different.” He said that funds provided by the union government have not been properly utilised as a majority of the major projects are lying pending.

70% of the projects completed: Civic body

The civic body on Saturday claimed that the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) has completed 70% of the total projects (48 out of 69 projects) planned under the mission.

It added that LSCL has achieved 82.69% average physical progress under the mission (including all 69 projects) and regular monitoring of projects is being done to further expedite the projects.

Civic body officials stated that 48 projects worth ₹159.86 crore have been completed, 16 projects worth ₹580.35 crore are under execution and 5 projects worth ₹189.79 crore have been tendered out. The total cost of 69 projects is ₹930 crore.

MC commissioner and chief executive officer of LSCL, Dr Shena Aggarwal said that the projects are being monitored on a regular basis both at the local and state levels and the concerned officials and contractors have been directed to expedite the projects.

Cycle rally to mark 8th anniversary

Civic body officials stated that a cycle rally is being organised to mark the 8th anniversary of the mission. The cycle rally will start from Sidhwan Canal waterfront (phase 1), Sarabha Nagar (backside MC Zone D office) at 6 am on Sunday.