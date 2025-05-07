Ludhiana: Property rights for 990 households in Lal Lakir areas under government scheme

Local bodies minister Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora conferred property rights to 990 households under the Mera Ghar Mere Naam scheme in Ludhiana on Tuesday. MP Sanjeev Arora said that the next phase will include Haibowal area, a long-standing demand of the local residents (HT File)

The initiative aims to resolve long-standing property ownership issues for residents of the Lal Lakir areas, particularly in Sunet and Barewal.

Sanjeev Arora highlighted the scheme’s transformative impact, emphasising how it addresses decades-old challenges by providing legal property titles.

Under this scheme, people living within the Lal Lakir who have got the property rights today will be able to sell their property and take a loan on their houses. “This scheme not only ensures legal recognition but also opens doors for economic advancement, allowing residents to use their properties for loans and long-term planning,” Arora said.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by the beneficiaries, who expressed gratitude for the security and opportunities the property rights offer.

Arora said that the next phase will include Haibowal area, a long-standing demand of the local residents. He added that residents can request corrections to their property rights certificates at the MCL D-zone office within the next 90 days, between 10 am and 5 pm.

With 990 certificates distributed in Sunet and Barewal, the Mera Ghar Mere Naam scheme marks a significant step toward ensuring property security and fostering economic stability for local communities.