Ludhiana: Protest at PPCB office over Buddha Nullah pollution

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 27, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The main issue highlighted by the protesters was the continued pollution due to industrial effluents, particularly from three common effluent treatment plants. They said no action was taken on NGT’s orders on such CETP outlets.

The Water Warrior Team Punjab held a protest outside the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) office in Ludhiana on Thursday, demanding action on environmental issues, particularly severe pollution of Budhha Nullah. During the protest, PPCB officials assured the team that they were addressing the concerns and improvements would be seen in the coming days.

A PPCB official interacts with protesters in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
A PPCB official interacts with protesters in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

The main issue highlighted by the team was the continued pollution due to industrial effluents, particularly from three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs). The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously ordered the closure of these CETP outlets, which release treated water into local waterbodies. The Water Warrior Team claimed that no action has been taken to implement these orders, and the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated waste continues to pollute the Buddha Nullah and surrounding water sources.

The demonstration marks the presence of members, like Dr Manjit Singh, Khushpreet Kaur, Satnam Singh, Harjot Kaur, Gaurav, Aditya and Amandeep who also raised concerns about the growing problem of single-use plastic, urging the PPCB to take stronger action against this environmental hazard.

While the PPCB officials promised support in addressing these issues, the Water Warrior Team made it clear that if no significant changes are seen, they would intensify their protest.

