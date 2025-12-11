Ludhiana: Protesting ‘privatisation’, farmer leaders uproot smart meters

In a fresh escalation of their agitation against the installation of chip-based smart meters, several farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (Punjab) on Wednesday removed the meters from several villages in Ludhiana district and deposited them at nearby power stations. The move follows the earlier announcement by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which on December 5 enforced a two-hour rail blockade across the state. Farmer union members removing smart meters in Sasrali village, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to union leaders, the meters scheduled to be removed on December 9 and 10 as per their earlier call were uprooted in Sasrali, Boothgarh, Prem Colony, Gautam Colony and several other adjoining areas. The collected chip-enabled smart meters were later deposited at the Gaunsgarh and Kakowal power stations.

Farmer representatives alleged that the installation of chip-based meters is the “first step towards large scale privatisation of the power sector.” They said these devices would pave the way for handing over electricity distribution to private companies. “The Centre is preparing to sell the electricity board, while the Punjab government is moving toward selling off the board’s land. Notifications for this have already been issued,” the union claimed, warning that such actions would put an end to subsidies, leaving both farmers and common consumers under financial strain.

Highlighting his concerns, union state president Dilbag Singh Gill said farmers would continue to strongly oppose both the privatisation push by the Centre and the land sale plans of the state government. “We will not allow the government to hand over public resources to private hands,” he asserted.

As part of their next phase of agitation, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has announced statewide protests outside district administration complexes. Farmers will stage sit-in demonstrations in front of DC offices across Punjab on December 17 and 18 demanding that the government hold immediate talks with the union.

Warning of intensified action, Gill said that if the administration fails to initiate dialogue, farmers will resume blocking railway tracks.

When contacted, Jagmohan Singh, XEN, Sunder Nagar division, said,” I am not aware of the matter and will look into it. According to the governments norms, it is not allowed to uproot installed meters.”