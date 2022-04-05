Ludhiana | PRTC employees’ union stage protest, seek reinstatement of suspended staff

Continuing the struggle for getting the suspended roadways employees reinstated in the department, the members of Punjab roadways and PRTC contractual employees’ union staged a protest against the state government at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal on Monday.

Agitating for the last three days at bus stands across the state, the employees’ union said the employees have been suspended over ‘absurd’ reasons for a long time and they will continue the protest until they are reinstated in the department.

District president of the union, Satnam Singh, said there are around 600 employees across the state, including those employed on contractual or outsourcing basis.

“The employees were suspended for absurd reasons during the checking done by inspectors in the buses. For instance, if a passenger was yet to be issued a ticket, the employee was suspended even if he did nothing wrong and was performing the duty well. A meeting was held between the officials at the state level on Sunday evening and they have assured to arrange a meeting between the union and transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in the coming days. We will continue the agitation until the employees are reinstated in the department. The government has failed to fulfill the demand of union even as there is shortage of staff in the department and the service is also getting affected,” Singh said.