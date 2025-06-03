Ludhiana: PSPCL assures 8-hr supply to rural belts

As the paddy season officially begins in Ludhiana district from June 9, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Central Zone has ramped up efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to rural belts for eight hours daily, specifically to support irrigation needs. PSPCL has installed around 2,471 new transformers across the district. As many as 40 new feeder lines have also been added. (HT Photo)

This initiative comes amid growing concerns from urban residents who, in previous years, have borne the brunt of frequent power outages as the utility prioritised electricity for rural tubewells during the peak agricultural period.

Traditionally, the increased power demand during the paddy sowing months has created an imbalance, with urban pockets experiencing significant load shedding to meet the growing needs of rural areas.

Acknowledging the anticipated rise in power demand this season, PSPCL officials report that statewide electricity requirements are expected to surge by at least 800 megawatts (MW) from 16,000 MVA last year to 16,800 MVA this year. In Ludhiana alone, the demand is projected to increase substantially from 4,000 MW to 5,000 MW. To meet these growing needs, the corporation has undertaken major infrastructural upgrades.

As part of this preparation, PSPCL has installed approximately 2,471 new transformers across Ludhiana district. The highest number has been installed in Jagraon (251), followed by 240 in the suburban division and 222 in Adda Dakha. This has pushed the total transformer count from 103,737 last year to 106,208 this year, boosting load capacity from 6,141,339 KVA to 6,396,839 KVA, an enhancement of 255,490 KVA.

In addition to transformers, PSPCL has also added 40 new feeder lines, raising the total from 669 to 709, further strengthening the power grid’s ability to handle peak loads in the district.

Dedicated control room set up

To bolster these infrastructural efforts, PSPCL has set up a dedicated control room at the district level to provide round-the-clock assistance to farmers and stakeholders during the paddy season. This control room will address issues related to electricity outages, load shedding, and other power concerns that affect agricultural activities. Farmers in Ludhiana can contact the PSPCL control room at 9646122070, 96461 22158, and 96461 21408 for timely support.

When approached for comments, chief engineer Jagdev Hans of PSPCL Central Zone admitted the challenges faced in previous years: “Farmers often used tubewells with loads exceeding the approved capacity due to depleting groundwater, which placed a heavy strain on our power infrastructure. Recognising this, we have proactively arranged power supply schedules to ensure that both urban and rural areas receive uninterrupted electricity despite the peak demand.”