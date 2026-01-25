Ludhiana: PSPCL contract staff to protest on Feb 7 over recurring electrocution cases

The outsourced workers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, responsible for attending electricity complaints registered on helpline number 1912, have announced a state-level protest in Dirba on February 7 against the recurring electrocution cases reported this month, demanding adequate safety measures and job regularisation. The protesting workers have also demanded immediate regularisation against sanctioned posts. (HT Photo)

The protest is being held under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha in Dirba, the constituency of Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. During this, workers from various government departments, including contractual, outsourced and daily wage employees, have been asked to participate in solidarity along with their families.

Voicing their concerns, outsourced workers said they are the first responders in cases of power faults, snapped wires and electrocution related complaints but still they continue to work under insecure conditions despite performing permanent and risky duties. They alleged that rising electrocution incidents have put their lives at risk, yet they are paid low wages and have no job security insurance or service benefits like their regular counterparts.

The protesters said that instead of regularising workers against sanctioned posts, the government continues to rely on contractual and outsourcing systems, leading to exploitation and affecting public safety services.

The morcha also accused the state government of giving repeated assurances on regularisation but failing to take concrete action, forcing workers to intensify their agitation.

Avtar Singh, Ludhiana West Circle head of the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers Union said, “We attend emergency electricity complaints day and night, facing the fear of fatal electrocution but our jobs remain uncertain. Despite years of service and repeated promises, there is no clear policy or timeline for regularisation. This has left us with no option but to protest jointly.”

The protesting workers have also demanded immediate regularisation against sanctioned posts, an end to outsourcing of permanent work and a clear policy ensuring permanent jobs for regular duties.