Ludhiana: PSPCL proposes 3 new divisions, says will ease operational load

Ludhiana To ease the mounting pressure from rising number of electricity connections and operational load in Ludhiana city, the PSPCL central zone has proposed to set up three new divisions named Haibowal, Sahnewal, and Gaunsgarh by bifurcating the existing nine ones. Following this, the number of nine divisions currently catering to Ludhiana city will be increased to twelve, officials familiar with the matter said. Notably, the new divisions will help redistribute the consumer base, operational load, and staff, reducing the burden on existing infrastructure. (HT photo for representation)

Presently, the central zone of the department caters to around 18 lakh consumers, and the existing divisions are struggling to keep up. “To ease the growing pressure on our infrastructure and improve convenience for residents, we’ve proposed the creation of three new divisions,” a senior PSPCL official said.

According to a proposal floated in February this year, the new Gaunsgarh division will be carved out from the existing City Centre and Focal Point divisions. These two divisions currently cater to key industrial and commercial areas of Ludhiana, including Focal Point, Chaura Bazar, Daresi, Gur Mandi, and other traditional markets.

Similarly, the Haibowal division will be carved from the Aggar Nagar division, which covers some of the city’s most upscale and densely populated localities. Meanwhile, the Sahnewal division will be created from the existing Janta Nagar and Estate divisions, which oversee a large number of industrial units.

Explaining the need for these additions, senior PSPCL officials noted that Ludhiana, being a densely populated and industrial city, has seen a staggering increase in electricity connections in recent years. The current infrastructure and staff are under immense pressure to meet this rising demand.

Notably, the new divisions will help redistribute the consumer base, operational load, and staff, reducing the burden on existing infrastructure. Officials added that the proposal has already been forwarded to PSPCL’s board of directors for approval. Once cleared, the department will begin identifying suitable locations for the new offices, ensuring easy accessibility for both consumers and staff.

In addition to the new divisions, PSPCL has also proposed increasing the number of sanctioned technical and non-technical posts to support the expanded setup. A total of 515 new posts are proposed for the central zone.

According to official data, the number of linemen will be increased from 1,874 to 2,004, requiring an additional 130 posts. Assistant linemen posts will rise from 3,089 to 3,223, adding 134 positions.

The number of junior engineer (electrical) posts will go up from 428 to 502, creating 74 new posts. The number of executive engineers (XEN) will increase from 24 to 27, while 14 new SDOs will also be appointed. The clerical staff strength will grow from 198 to 358, generating 160 new jobs.

Confirming the development, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “We have proposed to set up three new divisions in the city for public convenience. This move will ease the existing load on the department and help us deliver better services to the people.”