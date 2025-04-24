Ludhiana: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal stages stir, seeks ‘timely’ justice

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has drawn widespread condemnation across the state. The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal staged a protest, denouncing the terror strike and demanding justice for the victims. The protest led by state secretary Ayush Agrawal and state general secretary Sunil Mehra, burned an effigy symbolising terrorism. Congress workers also staged a protest outside Hata Sherjung by burning the Pakistani flag. (HT Photo for representation)

“The entire world today stands with India against terrorism. Before murdering the innocents, the terrorists reportedly verified that they were non-Muslims, which exposes the barbarity and utter inhumanity of the attack. Terrorism has no religion, said Mehra.

Similarly, SCD Government College alumni also condemned the attack. Former KV School principal Manjit Singh Sandhu called the incident disturbing. Brij Bhushan Goyal, the alumni association’s organising secretary, recalled Kashmir’s rich legacy of religious harmony and cultural coexistence and emphasised that the tourists’ only fault was trusting the valley’s calm.

Alumni members also reflected on the contributions of their senior, NN Vohra, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who worked extensively to guide youth and uphold peace in the region.

Adding to the voices of outrage, the Sikh Forum, a non-political organisation, strongly condemned the killing of 26 tourists. They demanded immediate action against the perpetrators and expressed concern over the timing of the attack, which coincided with the visit of the Vice-President of the United States to India. The group drew parallels to the 2000 Chattisinghpora massacre, where 35 Sikhs were killed during the US President Bill Clinton’s visit to India.

Congress workers also staged a protest outside Hata Sherjung by burning the Pakistani flag. During the protest, the Congress workers raised strong slogans against Pakistan and demanded that the central government immediately arrest the attackers and give them the punishment they deserve.