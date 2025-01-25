Ludhiana: Punjab Roadways buses plying without safety kits

Despite being mandated to carry essential safety equipment such as fire extinguishers and first aid kits for emergencies, Punjab Roadways buses continue to ply without the same or expired items amid fund crunch, say officials. A conductor said the staff often use personal medical supplies to treat minor injuries on buses. (HT File)

A few officials attribute the fund shortage problem to the free travel scheme for women, launched in April 2021. “Before the scheme, the Punjab Roadways earned good revenue from ticket sales. Now, we rely on the state government to clear our dues, which has disrupted routine activities,” admitted an official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Jitendra Singh, a bus conductor, pointed out that first-aid kits are supplied only when new buses are inducted into the fleet and are never replaced thereafter. “For instance, a bus that was inducted in 2010 still carries the same first-aid kit with expired products. Fire extinguishers are also not properly maintained,” he said.

Singh further said the staff often have to use personal medical supplies to treat minor injuries on buses. “It’s embarrassing to tell passengers that we don’t even have basic first aid,” he added.

Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish dismissed these concerns, stating, “We have a storeroom for such products from where drivers and conductors can access supplies whenever required.”

Praveen Kumar, head of the Punjab Roadways’ Contractual Workers Union in Ludhiana, contradicted this claim by stating, “The storeroom is there, but it usually remains out of stock.”

Compensation schemes for accident victims remain underutilised. According to safety guidelines on the Punjab Roadways’ website, families of deceased victims can claim ₹50,000, while those with permanent injuries are entitled to ₹25,000. A nominal ₹500 is also available for first-aid assistance.

However, an assistant law officer in Ludhiana revealed that most passengers are unaware of these benefits. “The process is complicated, requiring documents like FIRs, post-mortem reports and legal heir certificates. Many families don’t even file claims,” the officer explained.

In February, a man and his 11-year-old son were mowed down by a Punjab Roadways bus in Bathinda, but their family is yet to receive compensation. In November, a 26-year-old man lost his life in another accident in Bathinda, with no financial support provided to his family so far.

Praneet Singh Minhas, deputy director of state transport, said the delays stem from the ongoing proceedings in the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. “Compensation is released as per the tribunal’s directions,” he clarified. Minhas also stated that in severe accidents, the Roadways cover hospital expenses.