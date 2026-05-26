Ludhiana: Punjabi singer held with 5 kg heroin, ₹1.5-lakh drug money

The Khanna police have arrested Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal and other accused, including alleged drug supplier Sanjeev Kumar alias Sunny, during an investigation into an alleged international drug trafficking network linked to an Australia-based handler. Police recovered 5.1 kg heroin and around ₹1.5 lakh suspected drug money from Harbir Sohal’s Mahindra Thar SUV during the operation. The accused in the custody of Khanna police. (HT Photo)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Khanna) Darpan Ahluwalia said the investigation began on March 7 when the Doraha police intercepted a Toyota Etios car during routine checking operations.

During the search, police recovered 301 grams of heroin from Akshay Kumar, a resident of Shimlapuri in Ludhiana, who was travelling in the vehicle.

During further interrogation and follow-up investigation, police recovered another 268 grams of heroin, 10 grams of ice drug, 30 live cartridges and suspected drug money on the basis of disclosures made by the accused.

Investigators later found that Akshay Kumar was allegedly receiving narcotics consignments from Vishal and Sanjeev Kumar alias Sunny. Police said the trio was involved in supplying drugs across different parts of Punjab.

Sanjeev Kumar, who was also wanted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Punjab, after being declared a proclaimed offender for allegedly skipping court hearings, was arrested by the Khanna police on May 20.

As the investigation progressed, police uncovered what they described as a larger organised drug syndicate allegedly being operated from abroad. During the probe, the name of Harbir Singh Sohal surfaced, following which he was arrested on May 23.

Police officials claimed that Sohal was associated with gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who was killed in a police encounter in Kolkata in 2021.

Police said Sohal had earlier been arrested by the Mohali police in 2022 in a case related to extortion and possession of illegal weapons.

According to investigators, Sohal was allegedly transporting heroin in his SUV when he was apprehended.

The SSP said the network was allegedly being operated by Gurjant Singh alias Janta, who is based in Australia. Police claimed that Janta handled the funding and operations of the syndicate, while associates based in Punjab managed the supply and local distribution of narcotics.

Investigators further stated that Sanjeev Kumar had allegedly come in contact with Gurjant Singh alias Janta through Jatinder Singh alias Goldy, whom he had met in Ropar jail.

The police have also nominated Jatinder Singh alias Goldy and Gurjant Singh alias Janta in the FIR.

Officials said police are examining the international financial trail and overseas connections linked to the racket. Preliminary investigations have also indicated possible gangster links, though officials said the primary focus remains on dismantling the alleged cross-border drug network.

In total, police recovered 5.669 kg heroin, 10 grams of ice drug, 30 live .30 bore cartridges, ₹1.60 lakh suspected drug money, a Toyota Etios car and a Mahindra Thar SUV during the operation.

SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said the investigation was progressing on multiple fronts and further arrests and disclosures were expected in the coming days.