Ludhiana: Railways suspends platform ticket sale from October 16 to 26

The railway will suspend platform tickets at the Ludhiana station here from October 16 to 26 to manage the heavy rush during the festive season. The station witnesses crammed platforms around Chhath and Diwali as migrant workers from the city travel to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to celebrate the festivals with their families. A heavy rush of migrants for boarding a train at the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to railway officials, the footfall in the days around the festivals rises to around 70,000. The problem has worsened as the station is going through a redevelopment project. Some of the platforms remain out of service temporarily.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) ensures apt deployment on festive days to ensure crowd management, safety and security. “During the festive season, we call upon extra manpower and they remain deployed at the station to take care of the increased footfall,” said SB Yadav, inspector in-charge, Ludhiana RPF.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is also increasing patrolling on the station to deal with the increased footfall. The station serves as one of the routes for drug smuggling into the state. The GRP intercepts couriers carrying contraband substances regularly at the station.

Inspector Plawinder Singh, Ludhiana GRP in-charge, has also written to higher-ups to temporarily deploy more troops at the station. The railways is also planning to run eight special trains from Ludhiana to destinations across UP and Bihar in the coming days to facilitate the journey to and from home for migrant workers.

“It hasn’t been announced yet, but the plan is to run eight special trains to cater to the increased load,” a senior railway official said on condition of anonymity.