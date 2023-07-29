Ludhiana: Rains lash city, weatherman issues yellow alert

: The city on Saturday received moderate rainfall, leading to a dip in the mercury by four notches. Ludhiana had received a heavy downpour of 75 mm. (HT FILE)

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.

The city had on Friday received a heavy downpour of 75 mm. In light of the prevailing weather conditions, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for the state, including Ludhiana, for the next five days.

The forecast indicates the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning occurring at isolated places from July 29 to August 3 in the region. Residents are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant during this period.

The authorities have urged people to avoid waterlogged and congested areas unless absolutely necessary.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s alert, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places on July 30, at isolated places on July 31, at a few places on August 1, at many places on August 2 and 3, and at a few places thereafter in the district. The maximum temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next seven days.

