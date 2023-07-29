Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Rains lash city, weatherman issues yellow alert

Ludhiana: Rains lash city, weatherman issues yellow alert

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 29, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Moderate rainfall in the city led to a drop in temperature by four notches. A yellow alert has been issued for the state for the next five days, with thunderstorms and lightning expected. Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas.

The city on Saturday received moderate rainfall, leading to a dip in the mercury by four notches.

Ludhiana had received a heavy downpour of 75 mm. (HT FILE)
Ludhiana had received a heavy downpour of 75 mm. (HT FILE)

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius.

The city had on Friday received a heavy downpour of 75 mm. In light of the prevailing weather conditions, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for the state, including Ludhiana, for the next five days.

The forecast indicates the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning occurring at isolated places from July 29 to August 3 in the region. Residents are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant during this period.

The authorities have urged people to avoid waterlogged and congested areas unless absolutely necessary.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s alert, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places on July 30, at isolated places on July 31, at a few places on August 1, at many places on August 2 and 3, and at a few places thereafter in the district. The maximum temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next seven days.

