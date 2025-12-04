Ludhiana: Rare stamp exhibition at PAU draws philately enthusiasts

Philatelists and stamp collectors from across the city gathered at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday for a philatelic exhibition showcasing rare and historic stamps. Special stamps on display at the Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium of Punjab Agricultural University. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

One of the main attractions was the My Stamp stall, where visitors could have their photographs turned into personalised stamps, usable for posting or preserving as souvenirs. The stall offered 12 customised stamps for ₹300, and around 20 visitors availed the service on the opening day.

The two-day exhibition features hundreds of stamps displayed in nearly 90 frames, capturing India’s religious, cultural, and scientific diversity. Rare stamps issued by India and other countries form a major part of the display.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the exhibition and released a special cover on SUTLEJ-PEX-2025. Lauding the Department of Posts, he said, “The Department of Posts has strengthened its bonds with the common masses by adopting the latest technology in its operations. This exhibition will go a long way in inculcating the role of philately among the masses, particularly students.” He also commended senior superintendent of post offices (Ludhiana City Division) Balbir Singh for organising the exhibition and including My Stamp as a unique feature.

Balbir Singh said, “This initiative is committed to spreading the interest and role of philately among the people across India and around the world. The exhibition showcased the ancient and rarest collection through stamps.” He added that stamps from across the globe are on display and described the exhibition as a rare opportunity for people to connect with the postal department.

Yashpal Bangia, president of the Ludhiana Philately Club, praised the Department of Posts for organising the event. He said postal officials are working not only to improve postal services but also to strengthen bonds between citizens and the Post Office. Sharing his passion for philately, he encouraged students to develop the habit of collecting stamps and rare items to stay connected to the country’s heritage.

As part of the event, PAU also hosted essay writing and stamp design competitions for school students, with more than 250 participants taking part.