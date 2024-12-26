Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Realtor’s employee, aides booked for 17 lakh theft

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 27, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Victim had employed Bhim Bahadur for the past 10 years, providing him accommodation within his premises and entrusting him with office maintenance and safeguarding cash, say police

An employee of a realtor, who had worked for him for over a decade, allegedly stole 17 lakh with the help of his two accomplices and fled. The Daba police have registered an FIR against the employee, identified as Bhim Bahadur, and two unidentified associates on the complaint of Vishal Dhawan, a realtor and resident of Shimlapuri.

CCTV footage from nearby areas show the accused and his accomplices escaping toward Ishar Nagar.
Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Daba police station, said Vishal Dhawan owns a real estate office near Lohara Bridge of Sidhwan Canal. For the past 10 years, Bhim Bahadur had been employed at the office and was also provided accommodation within the premises. Bhim was entrusted with office maintenance and safeguarding cash.

On the night of November 25, after Vishal Dhawan left for home, Bhim allegedly called his two accomplices to execute the theft. He first disabled the office CCTV system and turned off the lights before breaking open a cabinet containing 17 lakh. The trio then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

When Vishal returned to the office next morning, he discovered the office door unlocked, the cash missing and Bhim nowhere to be found. The Inspector added that CCTV footage from a nearby area showed Bhim and his accomplices escaping toward Ishar Nagar. The police have been working to trace the culprits and recover the stolen money.

