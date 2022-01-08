Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana receives 25.8mm rainfall in a week, breaks 23-year record for January
Ludhiana receives 25.8mm rainfall in a week, breaks 23-year record for January

Ludhiana usually receives an average rainfall of 7.6mm in January, but , this year, Ludhiana logged 25.8mm rainfall in the first week alone.
The maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 16.4°C, while the minimum temperature dropped by five degrees to settle at 11.4°C. Experts say the mercury may drop further over the next three days. As per Punjab Agricultural University department of climate change and agriculture meteorology it was last in 1999 that the city had recorded 28.7mm of rainfall in January. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city registered record-breaking rainfall in the first week of January, the highest for the month in 23 years.

The city usually receives an average rainfall of 7.6mm in January, but , this year, Ludhiana logged 25.8mm rainfall in the first week alone.

As per Punjab Agricultural University department of climate change and agriculture meteorology it was last in 1999 that the city had recorded 28.7mm of rainfall in January.

Department head Prabhjyot Kaur said, “Usually we witness around 4.6mm rainfall in the first week of January, but this time, the city received 10.2mm rain in 24 hours, double the expected precipitation.

The current system of western disturbance will prevail till January 9.Experts say the rainfall will be beneficial for wheat after a dry November and December.

The maximum temperature was 16.4°C, while the minimum temperature dropped by five degrees to settle at 11.4°C. Experts say the mercury may drop further over the next three days.

Saturday, January 08, 2022
