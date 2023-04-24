Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana dist reports 51 new Covid cases

Ludhiana dist reports 51 new Covid cases

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The district on Sunday recorded 51 new Covid cases, with the positivity rate shooting up to 9.17% from 5.75% on Saturday

The district on Sunday recorded 51 new Covid cases, with the positivity rate shooting up to 9.17% from 5.75% on Saturday.

A total of 114,229 residents have tested positive for the virulent disease, while 3,023 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Ludhiana since the outbreak of the disease. (HT File PHOTO)
A total of 114,229 residents have tested positive for the virulent disease, while 3,023 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Ludhiana since the outbreak of the disease.

The positivity rate of the district on Saturday was 5.75%.

The active caseload of Ludhiana stands at 250.

A total of 114,229 residents have tested positive for the virulent disease, while 3,023 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Ludhiana since the outbreak of the disease.

The district health authorities have appealed residents to remain vigilant and follow Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded areas.

The district health department issued an advisory earlier this month saying, “People are advised to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour in public. One should wear a mask while outdoors, ensure good hygiene, and avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated places. Respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette, i.e., covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing should be practiced.”

“People should follow the Covid-19 advisory. Sampling is being done free of cost in all government-run health institutions. In case of any symptoms such as fever, cough, chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, etc., one must isolate and report to the nearest facility and should get tested for the same,” said civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur in the advisory.

