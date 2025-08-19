Ludhiana records 52% dip in power theft cases despite rising demand

Despite the surge in demand amid ongoing paddy season, Ludhiana district has recorded a sharp fall in power theft cases. Official data shows nearly a 52% decline compared to last year. Between April and June this year, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) detected 3,739 theft cases, a steep drop from the 7,723 cases recorded during the same period in 2024. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, officials have attributed the sharp fall in theft cases to the waiver of the no objection certificate (NOC) requirement in illegal colonies. They explained that earlier, a majority of thefts were reported from these colonies, where residents, unable to get legal meter connections without an NOC, resorted to kundi (hook) connections.

With the state government waiving off the NOC requirement from December to March, residents in such colonies have been able to apply directly for legal electricity meters, significantly reducing theft cases.

Of the total cases this year, more than half (2,226) were reported from the West Circle, which covers several upscale localities. Janta Nagar division emerged as the hotspot with 1,346 cases, followed by Sunder Nagar (881) and Model Town (516).

In June alone, the department inspected 23,287 connections across the district and unearthed 1,428 thefts. Janta Nagar accounted for the highest, 558 cases; followed by Model Town (185) and City Centre (84).

Interestingly, the decline in thefts comes despite more connections being checked this year. From April to June 2025, officials inspected 43,573 electricity connections, compared to 42,305 during the same period last year.

Among these, areas under sub-urban circle witnessed the maximum inspections, with Raikot (4,607), Adda Dakha (3,908), and Jagraon (3,088) topping the list.

To curb theft, PSPCL imposed penalties worth ₹6.26 crore on violators during the three-month period. A large share of this, ₹2.3 crore was collected in June alone. Janta Nagar once again topped in fines, with penalties worth ₹1.65 crore, followed by Focal Point ( ₹1.06 crore) and City Centre ( ₹63 lakh).

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans asserted,” The waiver of the NOC requirement in unauthorised colonies has played a major role in curbing theft. Earlier, residents used to rely on illegal connections. But since a large number of legal connections have been issued in these areas, we have witnessed a steep decline.”