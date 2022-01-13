Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana records 724 new Covid cases, one death
Ludhiana records 724 new Covid cases, one death

The fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana include 45 healthcare workers, 395 residents with influenza-like symptoms, 70 contacts of positive patients among others.
A health worker collects swab samples at Urban Community Health Centre in Ludhiana on Wednesday for Covid testing. (Harsimar Pal Singh//HT)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 724 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana even as a 66-year-old male succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

The fresh cases include 45 healthcare workers, 395 residents with influenza-like symptoms, 70 contacts of positive patients among others.

15 containment zones in district

Amid the rising infections in the district, the number of containment zones has increased from seven to 15 in the last 24 hours. Micro containment zones have been established at New Prem Nagar, South City, Focal Point, Tagore Nagar, Dugri Phase 1, Udham Singh Nagar Block C, Dolat Street Civil Lines, Surya Vihar in Rishi Nagar, College Road and block B, F, G, H, J and K of Sarabha Nagar.

The total count of Covid cases in the district has reached 92,141, of which 85,759 patients have recovered while 2,126 patients have succumbed. There are currently 4,256 active cases in Ludhiana. Out of the active cases, 4,184 are in home isolation and 72 in different hospitals of the district.

