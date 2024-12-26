Ludhiana: Repaired recently, potholes surface again on city roads

Several road portions in the city, which saw patchwork recently before the Municipal Corporation elections, have started deteriorating, leaving residents inconvenienced. People are raising questions on the quality of materials used for repair work. A road in poor condition in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Residents of Chandan Nagar in Haibowal say officials should conduct proper sampling and quality test on materials before proceeding with any carpeting or repair work. “It’s disappointing to see roads falling apart so soon after patchworks. Taxpayers’ money is being wasted and the inconvenience to commuters is increasing every day,” said Gaurav Sharma, a local resident.

According to residents, the patchwork was undertaken hurriedly just weeks before the elections in an apparent attempt to have political gains.

Kuldeep Khaira, member of the Public Action Committee (a group of activists), said, “Improper layering and the use of low-quality materials are the primary reasons for the damage. Some roads have already developed cracks and potholes, posing risks to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.”

“We demand that the Municipal Corporation ensure quality control by conducting sampling before taking up any future road repair work. Accountability must also be fixed for such poor work,” said another resident.

The damaged roads are not only an inconvenience but also a safety hazard, particularly amid winter fog that reduces visibility. Residents are calling for prompt action to address the issue and prevent further deterioration.

Before elections, hundreds of orders were issued for development projects.

A Municipal Corporation official, when contacted, acknowledged the issue. Wishing not to be named, he assured that corrective measures would be taken. Despite repeated attempts, MC Zone D commissioner Abishek Sharma was not available for comments.

Residents hope that this time, the authorities would prioritize durability over haste in addressing the problem.