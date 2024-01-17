Ludhiana resident dies after bike rams into stationary tractor-trolley

A man died while his cousin suffered multiple injuries after their bike crashed into a tractor-trolley parked roadside on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near village Gurusar Kaunke. A Ludhiana resident died after his bike rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley. (HT File)

According to the victim’s cousin, the visibility was poor due to dense fog and they failed to spot the trolley parked on the road. They were returning home from Moga.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The victim has been identified as Bunty of Gandhi Nagar, Jagraon, while his cousin has been identified as Sandeela of Guru Da Batha of Jagraon.

Sandeela in his statement to the police said Bunty was driving the bike and he was riding pillion. Due to dense fog, Bunty failed to spot the tractor-trolley parked on the road and crashed the motorcycle into it.

“We fell to the road after the mishap. On regaining consciousness, I found that the tractor-trolley was not at the spot and we were surrounded by the onlookers trying to help us. They rushed us to hospital, where the doctors declared my cousin dead,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police are trying to trace the tractor-trolley driver. A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing mischief), 337 and 338 (both causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified trolley driver at the Sadar Jagraon police station.