 Ludhiana resident rapes 23-year-old woman, friend records video - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana resident rapes 23-year-old woman, friend records video

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Following a complaint, the Division Number 4 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Rahul and Bhooti, residents of Gandhi Nagar in Ludhiana

A Gandhi Nagar resident allegedly raped a woman after barging into her rented accommodation while his friend videotaped the assault using his mobile phone and threatened to make the video viral. 

The Ludhiana woman alleged that while Rahul raped her, his friend Bhooti recorded the assault (HT File)
The Ludhiana woman alleged that while Rahul raped her, his friend Bhooti recorded the assault (HT File)

Following a complaint, the Division Number 4 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, identified as Rahul and Bhooti, residents of Gandhi Nagar. 

The 23-year-old married woman said in a complaint that she works at a hosiery factory. On May 24, she came to her rented accommodation to fetch a cutter to cut extra threads from unfinished garments and as she entered the room, the accused barged in. 

The woman alleged that while Rahul raped her, his friend Bhooti recorded the assault. The accused threatened her that if she made a complaint, they would make the video viral. 

She added that she shared the incident with her husband, who took her to the police station to lodge a complaint. 

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Veena Rani, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

The ASI added that a hunt was on to arrest the accused. 

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana resident rapes 23-year-old woman, friend records video
Story Saved
