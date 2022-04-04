Ludhiana | Residents lose sleep, but tyre thieves remain out of cops’ reach
Over the last 18 days, eight people have woken up to find their cars, which they had parked on kerbs outside their homes, propped on a pile of bricks with their tyres stolen.
With the gang targeting posh areas of the city, residents have been losing sleep. Even as locals fret over the safety of their vehicles, police remain clueless.
On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified.
One of the complainants, Ajay Sehgal of Urban Estate, Phase 3, Dugri, said he had parked his Maruti XL 6 car on the street outside his house. However, when he left home on Sunday morning, he was shocked to find the tyres stolen, and his car propped on a stack of bricks.
“The burglars also stole the tyres of a Maruti Ciaz car belonging to one Gajanand Manohar and Gurpreet Singh’s Tata Punch, which were also parked in the same area,” he said.
On March 28, the gang had stolen the tyres of two cars from Rajguru Nagar and Panchsheel Colony, Barewal Road, and before that they had targeted two cars in Star Colony on Dhandhra Road on the intervening night of March 19 and 20.
All the four tyres of Sarbjit Singh’s Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Narinder Prasad Josh’s iHyundai Creta SUV had been stolen. Inspector Harkirat Singh,Dugri station house officer, said the accused will be arrested soon.
-
Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver
Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them. The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul. The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University. The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving.
-
Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar's motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening. Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. The deceased's father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles.
-
Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C
Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4C on Saturday to 38.2C. As per the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature was 5.7C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8C on Saturday to 20C on Sunday, 3.7C above normal.
-
Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD
A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year
In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.
