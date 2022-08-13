Ludhiana | Residents protest opening of liquor vend in Civil Lines area

Raising hue and cry over the deteriorating law-and-order condition and increasing nuisance in the area, residents of Daulat Avenue and Champa Lal Street in Civil Lines area staged a protest against opening of a liquor vend outside their residential colony on Saturday.

The residents said they have submitted complaints with the excise department, member of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana North’s member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga, but no concrete steps have been taken to shut down the vend — which is situated just opposite the main gate of Police Lines.

“Also, it is close to a temple and two educational institutes, due to which the religious sentiments of residents have also been hit. As the authorities failed to take action, they were forced to raise an agitation on Saturday,” they added.

Residents SK Sikri and Gagan Jain said the vend is being constructed, while a portion has already been opened by the vendor. Drunk youth create nuisance right in the residential area. “After we raised an agitation, the police shut down the vend. But after a few hours, the liquor vend has again been opened,” Jain added.