Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Residents protest opening of liquor vend in Civil Lines area

Ludhiana | Residents protest opening of liquor vend in Civil Lines area

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 11:25 PM IST
The protesting residents SK Sikri and Gagan Jain said the liquor vend is being constructed, while a portion has already been opened by the vendor. Drunk youth create nuisance right in Civil Lines area, Ludhiana
Residents said they have submitted complaints with the excise department, member of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana North’s member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga, but no concrete steps have been taken to shut down the liquor vend. They staged a protest against opening of a liquor vend outside their residential colony. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Residents said they have submitted complaints with the excise department, member of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana North’s member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga, but no concrete steps have been taken to shut down the liquor vend. They staged a protest against opening of a liquor vend outside their residential colony. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Raising hue and cry over the deteriorating law-and-order condition and increasing nuisance in the area, residents of Daulat Avenue and Champa Lal Street in Civil Lines area staged a protest against opening of a liquor vend outside their residential colony on Saturday.

The residents said they have submitted complaints with the excise department, member of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana North’s member of legislative assembly Madan Lal Bagga, but no concrete steps have been taken to shut down the vend — which is situated just opposite the main gate of Police Lines.

“Also, it is close to a temple and two educational institutes, due to which the religious sentiments of residents have also been hit. As the authorities failed to take action, they were forced to raise an agitation on Saturday,” they added.

Residents SK Sikri and Gagan Jain said the vend is being constructed, while a portion has already been opened by the vendor. Drunk youth create nuisance right in the residential area. “After we raised an agitation, the police shut down the vend. But after a few hours, the liquor vend has again been opened,” Jain added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Arun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, on Friday said that there is no leadership change in the southern state. (HT Photo)

    CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh

    Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.

  • Representational image

    Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail

    Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.

  • Officials said that all the four employees were removed from service in line in line with the recommendations of a special task force set up last year by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to scrutinise and recommend cases for removal from government service, for alleged terror links. (PTI/ Representational image)

    Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links

    The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.

  • Security personnel stand guard at a site where militants hurled a grenade towards CRPF bunker near Ali Masjid Eidgah area, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

    CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

    Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.

  • Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K. (ANI File Photo)

    Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha

    Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out