Ludhiana residents stage dharna at MLA office over contaminated water, erratic power supply
Furious over contaminated water supply and erratic power cuts, local residents here on Sunday gheraoed the office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from South constituency Rajinder Kaur Chhina, demanding immediate solution to their woes.
Residents of Ramnagar, New Azad Nagar, Prem Nagar, Satguru Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, and Lohara area gathered to protest against the lack of basic amenities in their areas.
They said that for nearly a month, they are living under pathetic conditions due to water contamination and inconsistent power supply.
The protesters said that the majority of them are factory workers and after a hard day’s work when they return home, they have to struggle to fetch potable water and at night, power supply in the area that remains snapped. Their children are falling sick and their repeated complaints are not being addressed.
Sandeep Shukla, a protester, said that people had voted AAP to power thinking that their lives will change, but it has changed from bad to worse.
Neelam, another resident, said that due to poor hygiene conditions, mosquito bite cases have also increased manifold.
Meena Devi, another protester, alleged that electricity is adversely affecting the education of children.
Later in the day, MLA Chhina visited the protesting residents and assured them that all their grievances will be addressed, noting that problem has occurred in illegal colonies and migrant quarters.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Light rain in Delhi, yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
