Ludhiana residents stage dharna at MLA office over contaminated water, erratic power supply

Furious over contaminated water supply and erratic power cuts, local residents here on Sunday gheraoed the office of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from South constituency Rajinder Kaur Chhina, demanding immediate solution to their woes.

Residents of Ramnagar, New Azad Nagar, Prem Nagar, Satguru Nagar, New Sunder Nagar, and Lohara area gathered to protest against the lack of basic amenities in their areas.

They said that for nearly a month, they are living under pathetic conditions due to water contamination and inconsistent power supply.

The protesters said that the majority of them are factory workers and after a hard day’s work when they return home, they have to struggle to fetch potable water and at night, power supply in the area that remains snapped. Their children are falling sick and their repeated complaints are not being addressed.

Sandeep Shukla, a protester, said that people had voted AAP to power thinking that their lives will change, but it has changed from bad to worse.

Neelam, another resident, said that due to poor hygiene conditions, mosquito bite cases have also increased manifold.

Meena Devi, another protester, alleged that electricity is adversely affecting the education of children.

Later in the day, MLA Chhina visited the protesting residents and assured them that all their grievances will be addressed, noting that problem has occurred in illegal colonies and migrant quarters.