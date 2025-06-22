Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana residents throng camps as city marks int’l yoga day

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 22, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The official district-level function under the banner of CM Di Yogshala was organised at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan with additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains in attendance

The International Day of Yoga was on Saturday celebrated across the city with different institutions hosting events highlighting the importance of yoga and training people. The official district-level function under the banner of CM Di Yogshala was organised at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan with additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains in attendance. Bains asked the people to incorporate yoga for a healthy life.

People taking part in special yoga camps at Ambedkar Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
He termed yoga as an essential practice for health, harmony and happiness. He said that yoga is the greatest and ancient gift given to the world by our ancestors and is a natural insurance cover that keeps diseases away and increases immunity for overall well-being of body, mind and

Bains also said that the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is making continuous efforts to promote yoga in the state and has already started the chief minister’s Yogshala programme.

In Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the directorate of students’ welfare at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) held an interactive practical session. Yoga team of Acharya Lokesh, associated with International Naturopathy Organisation under Union ministry of ayush, and Vedant Gurukul, Ludhiana, conducted the training session.

Tarsem Singh Dhillon, additional director, extension education, asked people to spend some time on yoga, meditation and physical exercises. About 200 delegates, including faculty and students, were present

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond addressed a gathering in Ram Mandir of Khanna where he said, “In today’s stressful times when various diseases pose a serious threat to life, yoga can play a significant role in keeping individuals healthy and fit. People should practice yoga for at least one hour daily.” He announced 50,000 for renovation of the yoga classroom at the Indian Yoga Day Institute.

The Sports Authority of India training centre had 70 participants in its event. The NCC group headquarters marked the day at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha War Memorial where 820 cadets and others were present. At the Christian Medical College and Hospital, Dr Harjit, professor and principal, College of Nursing, highlighted yoga’s importance in maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

At Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, a special event — Yoga Sangam — was organised. Professor and head of community medicine department Dr Anurag Chaudhary highlighted that the theme connects personal wellness with the health of the planet.

At Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, cadets of 1 Pb R&V squadron and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) participate in the celebrations. During the yoga session, different yogasanas were performed to promote physical and mental well-being. Vice-chancellor JPS Gill said, “Yoga is not just a practice but a lifestyle that promotes harmony between body and mind.”

