Ludhiana: Restaurant owner, aide booked for gangraping teen
The owner of a restaurant in the posh locality of Sarabha Nagar and his aide have been booked for gangraping a 17-year-old girl.
The accused have been identified as Tajinder Singh, owner of The Drawing Room, and his aide Kamleshwar Sharma.
The victim, who is a resident of Purana Bazar, had in her complaint filed on July 30 told police that she had met Tajinder at his restaurant, where she was a frequent visitor.
She alleged that on June 28, the accused took her to a hotel and offered her a cold drink laced with the sedatives, following which she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she realised she had been raped. The girl alleged that Tajinder told her that he had made a lewd video of her and threatened to upload it if she told anyone.
She stated that the accused kept on blackmailing her over the next few days. She further alleged that on July 18, Tajinder took her to a factory in Jamalpur, where he and Kamleshwar gangraped her.
Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 376-D of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The victim’s father passed away a few years ago and she is currently living with her mother.
Covid-positive burglar flees from Kasturba Hospital
Mumbai: A 22-year-old accused, arrested in a housebreaking case, fled from the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the wee hours on Tuesday. Identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar, Mankhurd, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The police arrested Khan last week for a theft at a scrap store in Mankhurd's Mandala area.
HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
