Ludhiana: Revellers assault Ram Leela artistes, create ruckus

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 17, 2023 05:16 AM IST

The organisers alleged that the accused thrashed Ram Leela actors and misbehaved with women spectators also

Two men, who were reportedly under the influence of liquor, created ruckus during a Ram Leela performance at a park in Jawahar Nagar Camp, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night. The organisers alleged that the accused thrashed Ram Leela actors and misbehaved with women spectators also.

However, the Division number 5 police claimed that the accused had indulged in a spat with someone before the show. The police said that they have not received any complaint related to misbehaviour with women.

Raj Kumar Khehra, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who is also a member of Ram Leela organising committee said that on Saturday night, two men came to the park and started creating ruckus. The locals intervened and made them leave the venue.

He said that on Sunday night, when the artistes were performing, the revellers came there again and started creating nuisance. He alleged that the accused started misbehaving with the women spectators and started pelting stones on people who came to watch Ram Leela.

“The accused, who were under the influence of liquor, started creating ruckus and thrashed two of the artistes – including Bhima and Vikram, who were performing as Lord Rama and Lakshman. The accused also vandalised the stage,” he said.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at Division number 5 police station, said that the police team had reached the spot and initiated investigation. They found that the accused had created a ruckus before the show started.

Chaudhary said that Bhima and Vikram were setting up the stage for their performance when they were manhandled by the accused. The complaint related to the misbehaviour with women, was not received, he said. The police have arrested the accused as a preventive action under section 107/151 of CrPC, he said.

