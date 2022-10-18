Ludhiana | Revenue minister seeks enquiry into ‘fake NOCs’ being issued for registration of property

: Over complaints of ‘fake NOCs’ being used for registration of properties, Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed Ludhiana deputy commissioner to conduct an enquiry and submit a report at the earliest in this regard.

During his visit to the sub-registrar offices of Ludhiana West and Ludhiana Central on Tuesday, the minister said the registry clerks involved in corruption would be transferred followed by an investigation.

He was also accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Jeevan Singh Sangowal, additional chief secretary KAP Sinha and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik.

A group of property dealers and colonisers, under the banner of Land Dealers and Colonisers Association, Punjab, raised hue and cry over the issue of non-issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) and corruption at the sub-registrar offices.

President of the association Gurdeep Singh Mundian, said, “Despite the announcement by the government department to issue NOCs through an online portal in 21 days, no applications are being processed.”

He said that the government should bring a policy to regularise the unauthorized colonies till 2022 and establish a single window system for issuing NOCs.

The minister held a meeting with protesters and assured that he would convey their demands to urban development minister Aman Arora.

Property registrations suspended since October 10

Due to an ongoing strike by the ministerial staffers till October 19, various public services, including registration of properties at the sub-registrar’s office, have been suspended, leaving people in a lurch.

A property dealer in Haibowal, Surjit Singh, said, “The strike is resulting in immense monetary loss to property dealers, the government should take strict action against the strike culture among government employees as it causes mental harassment to the public.”