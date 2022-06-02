Ludhiana: Revenue officials go on mass leave; residents bear the brunt
Visitors to the sub-registrars’ offices in Ludhiana were left a harried lot as revenue officials under the banner of Punjab Revenue Officers Association went on six-day mass leave from Wednesday onwards in protest against the state government.
They are protesting against the suspension of a naib tehsildar and two sub-registrars in the state for allegedly allowing registry of plots without NOCs.
Around 300 plot registries are done in Ludhiana on a daily basis. A property dealer from Nehru Nagar, Gurminder Singh, said that residents need to apply in advance to get plots registered and the strike has led to delay and harassment. “Officials should plan their protest in a way that the public does not face harassment. The government should also take strict action against officials who disturb the working of government offices,” said Singh.
Meanwhile, the union members alleged that there is a lot of ambiguity on NOC issuance and the officials were suspended due to political vendetta. State general secretary of the association, Sukhcharan Singh, said, “No clear instructions have been issued by the state department regarding registry of plots after 2018 and it had also been allowed without NOC for some time in the past. The revenue officers are performing their duty, but the government is wrongfully taking action against them,” said Singh. He added that they will remain on mass leave till June 6 and further decision will be taken after that.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
