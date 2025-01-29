Ludhiana: Road mishap victim’s kin hold protest, push for murder case

A Jawahar Nagar-based family and their supporters on Wednesday staged a protest for two hours outside the Kochar Market police post, seeking a murder case be registered over the death of a 24-year-old man killed in a road mishap. Ludhiana police said the victim’s bike was also speeding, which caused it to crash into a pole. (Representational Image)

Sarjan Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, was killed after his bike was hit by an allegedly speeding car on Tuesday night, officials said.

The protesters claimed that the car’s driver ‘deliberately’ rammed into the victim’s bike multiple times to kill him. The police, however, dismissed the protesters’ claims.

Kochar Market police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharampal Chaudhary said that on reviewing the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they found the car hit the bike only once while making a turn.

Police said the bike was also speeding, which caused it to crash into a pole. The accused was identified as Anshu, a mobile shop owner from Jawahar Nagar.

Police registered a first-information report (FIR) on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. The ASI said the accused will be arrested soon.

The deceased got married last year.

Sarjan’s father Satish Kumar said his son was returning home with a friend when a Hyundai Creta car hit their bike near Kochar Market around 10.15 pm.

He said after the impact, the bike crashed into an electricity pole, leading to Sarjan’s death on the spot.

His friend sustained minor injuries, Satish Kumar said.

He alleged the car driver intentionally rammed into Sarjan’s bike at least three times. The protesters blocked the road outside the Kochar Market police post.

The protest disrupted traffic for about two hours before police managed to pacify the protesters. Area councillor Kapil Sonu joined the protest as well.

Sonu said the family claimed that CCTV cameras captured the moment the bike crashed into a pole and insisted that more footage be checked to verify if the accused deliberately hit the biker multiple times.