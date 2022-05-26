Ludhiana | Road safety activists demand legal action against BJP unit president
Two days after BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal accused traffic cops of misbehaving with him, a road safety NGO has demanded legal action against the politician for obstructing police personnel from discharging their duty.
Safe Drive And Stay Alive president Naval Kishore Kaura said, “Not only did Singhal not wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler, but he also misbehaved with the traffic cops on duty and sat on the bonnet of the police vehicle. He behaved oddly and sarcastically with the officers on duty, which is evident from the videos circulating on social media.”
A delegation led by Kaura, Captain Subash Babbar, Mini Kalia, Krishan Bhutani and Baljinder Singh Sekhon met joint commissioner of police (law and order) Somya Mishra demanding legal action against the BJP district president.
Taking a dig at Singhal for contravening the directions of the BJP-led central government, Kaura said, “The ministry of road and transport and highways headed by Nitin Gadkari vociferously advocates the use of good-quality ISI-mark helmets while riding two-wheelers. However, the local BJP leadership does not give two hoots to the minister’s appeal and take pride in defying the Motor Vehicle Act.”
“I have requested officials concerned to take legal action against Singhal and his associates who gathered on the spot,” said Kaur.
High drama was seen at Rekhi Chowk on Maay 23 after Singhal, who was challaned for riding a two-wheeler without helmet, accused two traffic cops of misbehaviour. The BJP leader said he did not mind the challan, but the traffic cops’ behaviour was unacceptable. The leader then sat on the bonnet of the cops’ car, which was purportedly standing in a no-parking zone, demanding issuance of challan.
-
Bus drivers of 2 pvt schools in Ludhiana challaned for violating safety norms
A joint team of the district child protection unit and local police, education and transport departments on Wednesday challaned bus drivers of two private schools in Shastri Nagar for violation of provisions under the Safe School Transport Policy. The checks were conducted at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School and RS Model Senior Secondary School, both in Shastri Nagar.
-
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to two linked with SFJ in sedition, UAPA cases
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to two persons, allegedly with links to the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) being tried under the sedition law. The Duo, Dharminder Singh, alias Fauji, and one more were booked for various offences in an FIR in May 2018, including 124-A (sedition) and under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at police station Rangar Nangal in Batala.
-
Ludhiana woman given ‘triple talaq’ on paper, matchmaker among 4 booked
Almost a year after a newlywed man allegedly attempted to divorce Gulzar Nabi's wife through 'triple talaq' for not bringing a car in dowry, police booked him, his parents and a matchmaker on Wednesday. The woman's father, Yusuf of Kubba village, Samrala, said his daughter had married Gulzar Nabi on March 11, 2021. No arrests have been made so far.
-
Incinerators, upgrade for parks approved by Chandigarh MC’s finance panel
The municipal corporation's finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved the proposal for procurement and installation of three incinerators at material recovery facilities at a cost of ₹30 lakh and the work of development of eight parks in Industrial Area Phase I and II, by providing horticulture works at an estimated cost of ₹44.79 lakh.
-
With just 2 driving schools in Punjab, getting commercial licence uphill task for truckers
It is an uphill task to get a commercial driving licence or getting it renewed for the drivers of commercial and heavy vehicles in the state as only two driving schools equipped to provide certification for the same are grappling to meet the increased number of applicants from across the state on a daily basis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics