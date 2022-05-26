Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Road safety activists demand legal action against BJP unit president
Ludhiana | Road safety activists demand legal action against BJP unit president

Safe Drive And Stay Alive president Naval Kishore Kaura said, “Not only did Singhal not wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler, but he also misbehaved with the traffic cops on duty and sat on the bonnet of the police vehicle.
Two days after BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal accused traffic cops of misbehaving with him, a road safety NGO has demanded legal action against the politician for obstructing police personnel from discharging their duty. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Safe Drive And Stay Alive president Naval Kishore Kaura said, “Not only did Singhal not wear a helmet while driving a two-wheeler, but he also misbehaved with the traffic cops on duty and sat on the bonnet of the police vehicle. He behaved oddly and sarcastically with the officers on duty, which is evident from the videos circulating on social media.”

A delegation led by Kaura, Captain Subash Babbar, Mini Kalia, Krishan Bhutani and Baljinder Singh Sekhon met joint commissioner of police (law and order) Somya Mishra demanding legal action against the BJP district president.

Taking a dig at Singhal for contravening the directions of the BJP-led central government, Kaura said, “The ministry of road and transport and highways headed by Nitin Gadkari vociferously advocates the use of good-quality ISI-mark helmets while riding two-wheelers. However, the local BJP leadership does not give two hoots to the minister’s appeal and take pride in defying the Motor Vehicle Act.”

“I have requested officials concerned to take legal action against Singhal and his associates who gathered on the spot,” said Kaur.

High drama was seen at Rekhi Chowk on Maay 23 after Singhal, who was challaned for riding a two-wheeler without helmet, accused two traffic cops of misbehaviour. The BJP leader said he did not mind the challan, but the traffic cops’ behaviour was unacceptable. The leader then sat on the bonnet of the cops’ car, which was purportedly standing in a no-parking zone, demanding issuance of challan.

