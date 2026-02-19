Ludhiana: Road strewn with sewage, garbage; commuters see red

In the industrial neighbourhood of Sherpur, a stretch of the 100 Futa (feet) Road has become a troubling example of civic neglect, where overflowing sewage and an expanding roadside garbage dump are forcing residents, commuters and schoolchildren to navigate unsafe, unhygienic conditions every day. The 100 Futa Road of Sherpur in a pitiable condition. (HT Photo)

Large pools of stagnant sewage have spread across sections of the road, leaving pedestrians and two-wheeler riders with little option but to pass through the contaminated water. The situation worsens near a roadside garbage dump, where piles of mixed waste, including plastic, food scraps and household refuse, continue to accumulate.

The foul smell from the dump is noticeable from a distance, and stray animals can be seen feeding on the waste, further spreading the garbage across the road. Residents say the problem has persisted for years and continues to grow in the absence of regular waste removal or sewer maintenance.

Santosh Kumar, a daily commuter who has been using the road for the past two years, said the garbage pile has steadily increased instead of being cleared. The smell from the dump is so strong that it becomes difficult to even pass through this road, he said.

Another commuter, Raju, pointed to the overflowing sewage as a major concern. Sewage collects on the road and turns black after stagnating. “I have already suffered a skin infection because of walking through this water,” he said.

The situation is particularly worrying for schoolchildren who pass through the stretch daily. With garbage piled on one side and sewage water spread across the road, children are often seen carefully navigating the narrow, relatively dry edges of the street to reach school.

A mother of two children described the daily struggle as both unsafe and distressing. She said open dumping in the area has made movement difficult and raised fears about disease. People throw garbage here openly, which spreads dirt and attracts mosquitoes. There are no proper street lights in the area, and it becomes risky for children to cross this stretch, she said, adding that basic civic facilities appear to be missing.

Apart from sanitation concerns, poor street lighting along the road has added to safety issues, especially during early morning and evening hours when visibility is low.

When contacted, Ludhiana MC Zone-B commissioner Neeraj Jain said he was not aware of the situation. He assured that the issue would be addressed soon. “A team will be sent to inspect the site and necessary action will be taken,” he added.