Ludhiana: Roadside vendor held for supplying drugs

The Sarabha Nagar police have arrested the second accused in connection with the high-profile Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar drug trafficking case wherein 2.5 kg of opium, ₹22.41 lakh, five mobile phones and gold jewellery had been seized. The arrested person is Bablu, a Salem Tabri resident and the alleged primary supplier in the case.

ASI Subhash Raj, who is investigating the case, said Amarjit Singh, who was arrested earlier, had been remanded for three days. During interrogation, he reportedly disclosed that Bablu was his drug supplier. Bablu, who works as a coconut water vendor and lives in a rented house, was arrested on Sunday. The police presented him in a court on Monday and secured a two-day remand to probe further into his connections.

The police believe that Bablu’s questioning will lead to crucial revelations about his supply chain and the sources of the narcotics. Both Amarjeet Singh and Bablu are being interrogated under police custody.

Amarjit was arrested on November 16 at his residence where the police had seized 2.510-kg opium, ₹22.41 lakh (believed to be drug money), a car, five mobile phones, gold jewellery and gambling paraphernalia. Investigations have revealed that Bablu had been instrumental in supplying drugs to Amarjeet, indicating a larger network at play.

Further, the ASI added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.