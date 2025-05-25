Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Ludhiana: Robbery plan foiled as man held with arms

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 25, 2025 09:30 AM IST

The Ludhiana rural police on Friday claimed to have foiled a robbery bid by arresting a person and have arrested a man and seizing illegal weapons from his possession. The accused was found carrying two pistols — a .32 bore and a .30 bore — besides a stolen car that he and his friend had earlier taken.

Jodhan police station arrested Harshdeep Singh on Friday after finding two illegal pistols with him. (HT photo for representation)

The arrested man has been identified as Harshdeep Singh, also known as Harsh, a resident of Majri village. His accomplice Sarabjot Singh, also from the same village, has been named in the case but is on the run.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said a team from Jodhan police station arrested Harshdeep Singh on Friday after finding two illegal pistols with him.

During interrogation, Harshdeep admitted that he and his friend Sarabjot were planning to commit a robbery. Harshdeep also told the police that he and Sarabjot had earlier stolen a Maruti Suzuki Baleno and had changed its number plates. Based on his statement, the police were able to recover the stolen car.

The DSP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

