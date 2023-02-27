Ludhiana RTA impounds nine vehicles, issues challan for violations

Regional transport authority (RTA), Ludhiana secretary, Poonam Preet Kaur inspected various vehicles on the district roads and impounded nine vehicles for different violations. Ludhiana RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur with police officials on Monday. (HT Photo)

RTA secretary, under Section 207 (Power to detain vehicles used without certificate of registration permit) of Motor Vehicle Act impounded nine vehicles for exceeding height, overload and without required documents.

Apart from this an overload tractor trolley was issued challan.

Poonam Preet Kaur warned public and transporters to avoid violations, and keep the necessary documentation.

She added that nobody will be spared if found violating the rules on road.