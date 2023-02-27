Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana RTA impounds nine vehicles, issues challan for violations

Ludhiana RTA impounds nine vehicles, issues challan for violations

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Ludhiana RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur warned public and transporters to avoid violations, and keep the necessary documentation

Regional transport authority (RTA), Ludhiana secretary, Poonam Preet Kaur inspected various vehicles on the district roads and impounded nine vehicles for different violations.

Ludhiana RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur with police officials on Monday. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur with police officials on Monday. (HT Photo)

RTA secretary, under Section 207 (Power to detain vehicles used without certificate of registration permit) of Motor Vehicle Act impounded nine vehicles for exceeding height, overload and without required documents.

Apart from this an overload tractor trolley was issued challan.

Poonam Preet Kaur warned public and transporters to avoid violations, and keep the necessary documentation.

She added that nobody will be spared if found violating the rules on road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out