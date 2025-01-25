Ludhiana: Sacked for ‘theft’, labourer attempts murder bid on employer’s wife, son

Sacked two years ago, a labourer attempted a murder bid on the wife and son of his former employer with a pair of scissors in Prem Vihar of Tibba on Friday. The accused escaped leaving both of them injured. Neighbours outside the victim’s house after the attack on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Niranjan from Kartar Nagar, was sacked two years ago allegedly for stealing money from flour mills. The victims have been identified as Dimple Nanda, 35, and her son Danish, 13. Danish suffered minor injuries while attempting to defend his mother, while the woman suffered severe injuries to her head and arms. Both were rushed to a hospital.

According to the investigating officer, ASI Baljeet Singh, Dimple was home with her children while her husband Vaneet Nanda was at work. Niranjan reportedly rang the doorbell, claiming that Vaneet had sent him to retrieve a mobile charger. Trusting him, Dimple went to fetch the charger, but Niranjan forcibly entered the house and attacked her with scissors.

Hearing his mother’s screams, Danish rushed to intervene but was also attacked by Niranjan. The accused fled the scene, leaving both injured. Vaneet Nanda later rushed them to hospital.

The police have filed an FIR based on Dimple’s statement under Sections 333 (house trespass with intent to cause harm) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS. The ASI added that raids are underway to apprehend Niranjan.

The ASI further added that Niranjan had worked at Vaneet’s flour mill for several years before being dismissed for theft two years ago. At that time, Niranjan had not contacted the family, making Friday’s attack sudden and unexpected.

Further, he added that the motive behind the assault remains unclear. The police are investigating whether it was an act of revenge for being fired or if other factors were involved.