Ludhiana: Sahit Akademi asks PSEB to vacate Punjabi Bhawan over lease dispute

A tiff has erupted between the Punjabi Sahit Akademi (PSA) and the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) over the rental terms and maintenance of the building occupied by the board’s regional office at Punjabi Bhawan, with the Akademi demanding that PSEB vacate the premises. The akademi cites contractual disagreements and property damage caused as primary reasons for the eviction notice. (Manish/HT)

The akademi cites contractual disagreements and significant property damage caused by the frequent movement of heavy vehicles as the primary reasons for the eviction notice. The conflict, which has been simmering for months, centres around the rental terms and maintenance of the building occupied by PSEB.

‘PSEB causing damage to property’

According to akademi members, repeated requests to PSEB for restricting heavy vehicle movement, particularly those used for book transportation, have been ignored.

They further alleged that these vehicles, often parked on unpaved areas of the campus, have inflicted substantial damage to the property.

“We have been sending letters to PSEB since October 2023, urging them to restrict the movement of their heavy vehicles, as these are causing severe damage to our property. Despite repeated warnings, they have continued to disregard our requests,” said an Akademi member.

In addition to this, an official letter dated August 22, 2023, outlines the akademi’s concerns, accusing PSEB of negligence and stating that improper parking has led to cracked pipelines. However, PSEB maintained that vehicle movements were in accordance with the existing rental agreement. A subsequent review of the contract by the akademi, however, found no such provision, he added.

Lease agreement ended in Feb

The original rental agreement, signed on March 1, 2022, between the Akademi (the building owner) and PSEB (the tenant), covered an area of 6,700 square feet and was valid until February 28, 2025. The agreement stipulated a 10% rent increase after the initial three-year period.

With the lease expiring, a meeting held on March 7 failed to produce a consensus on renewing or adjusting the new rental terms. Consequently, the akademi issued a formal notice on March 10 asking PSEB to vacate the premises.

Commenting on the issue, akademi’s general secretary Gulzar Singh Pandher said, “Recently, we invested ₹7 lakh in beautification of the premises, including the installation of interlocking tiles, which cannot withstand the weight of such heavy vehicles. Additionally, following the damage took place in 2023, we repeatedly asked them to limit their vehicle movement. Furthermore, they are using areas for transit that are not allocated to them in the agreement.”

In response to the akademi’s demands, PSEB secretary Parleen Kaur Brar stated, “We are currently in discussions with the akademi. The process to reach a consensus regarding the rental contract is currently underway.”