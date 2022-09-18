Ludhiana: Salon owner’s murder solved with arrest of 2

Payal police have solved the murder case of a 22-year-old salon owner with the arrest of his two friends.

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh alias Deepa, 30, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa, 27, of Katahri village.

The victim, Lakhvir Singh alias Lucky, 22, of Lapran village was found murdered on September 11, two days after he went missing. Police said that his body was found at a field in Lapran village and no injury marks were found on his body.

Police added that the victim used to drink alcohol with Jagdeep and Jaspreet, who were drug addicts. On September 9, the duo tried to convince Lakhvir to try out drugs and injected it into his veins, following which he collapsed. Then, they dumped the body and fled.