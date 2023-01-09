Ludhiana sand mining: AAP leader among seven booked for murder bid on forest guard

A group of people, allegedly involved in illegal mining, were booked for an attempted murder on a forest guard who tried to stop them from carrying out their activities in Hadiwal village near Sutlej river.

The Koomkalan police lodged a first information report (FIR) against seven accused including a block president representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in relation to the case. Two of the seven accused have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Binder Singh, Manjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Mahinder Singh, Dodi, all residents of Mand Chaunta village, Jaspal Singh of Balliyewal village and Sukhdev Singh of Bhamm Kalan village. Sukhdev Singh, a member of AAP, is a block president.

The victim, who has been identified as Nageen Kumar, 55, a guard with the divisional forest department, is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

In his complaint, Nageen Kumar told the police that he was on patrolling duty alongside the Sutlej river in Hadiwal village forest during the wee hours of Saturday. He noticed that a group of men were extracting sand from the river and raised an alarm.

Upon seeing the complainant, the accused attacked him with an axe before fleeing from the spot.

Giving out further details about the incident, assistant Sub-inspctor Ranjeet Singh, who is the investigating officer, said a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Binder and Lakhvir, while a hunt is on for nabbing their accmplices.