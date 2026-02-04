Ludhiana: Sarabha Nagar SHO suspended over alleged misconduct

Sub-inspector Aditya Sharma, the station house officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, has been suspended by Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma for alleged misconduct and indiscipline, with a departmental inquiry ordered under additional deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar. Sub-inspector Aditya Sharma, SHO of Sarabha Nagar Police Station. (HT Photo)

According to the suspension order, SI Sharma had been nominated to attend a three-day training programme in Chandigarh, where participation certificates are issued only upon completion of all sessions. Officers who miss any part of the programme were required to join the subsequent batch to complete the training.

SI Sharma reportedly missed the initial programme due to law and order duties and was accordingly directed to join the second batch. However, he allegedly did not attend the Batch-II sessions and insisted on being issued the participation certificate regardless. The order further states that he refused to participate in the mock or prior session, claiming he had been insulted by not being awarded the certificate.

When advised to escalate the matter to commissioner Swapan Sharma, SI Sharma allegedly continued pressing the concerned inspector for issuance of the certificate, reportedly stating that he was prepared to face suspension or dismissal rather than attend the mock session.

According to sources, the suspended SI is the son of a former senior police officer who passed away a few years ago. He has previously been involved in controversies and has faced bookings in earlier cases.