Ludhiana: Sarpanch, aides booked for murder bid on mason, 2 others
The sarpanch of Bhookhri village, Ludhiana, a member of the panchayat and their 13 accomplices have been booked for attempting to murder a mason and two others
The sarpanch of Bhookhri village, a member of the panchayat and their 13 accomplices have been booked for attempting to murder a mason and two others.
The accused are sarpanch Harmanjot Singh, panchayat member Boota Singh, his brother Lucky, Kamal and their 10 aides who are yet to be identified.
The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Jagjit Singh, 55. Jagjit stated that he and his friend Raju had gone to a liquor vend in Dhanansu village on Saturday night, where Harmanjot and Boota were allegedly creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol. Jagjit said that when he tried to stop them, the duo thrashed him, tossed his turban and then left the spot in their SUV.
Jagjit added that after reaching home, he asked his two sons who were at work to return to the village. He added that when he and his daughter went to the bus stop to received his sons, the accused turned up there and assaulted them.
Prabhot Singh and Ramandeep Singh, sons of his friend, who came to help them were also attacked by the accused, Jagjit alleged. The accused also hit their bike with their SUV with the intention to kill them, the complainant said.
ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 295 (deliberate or malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.
-
Mayawati urges Centre to continue free ration scheme
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded the central government to continue giving free ration to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.
-
Bridge demolition:Traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk
The Pune district administration has given a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. The actual demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15. Vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along the subway towards Ved Vihar. Both these diversions have been made below the old bridge from Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway.
-
Jharkhand man booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹50,000 by posing as NRI relative
A resident of Jharkhand was booked on Sunday for duping a Shimlapuri resident of ₹50,000 by posing as his NRI relative. Saurav has been identified as Saurav Kumar of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Raj Kumar, 33, of Kwality Road. Kumar stated the fraudster had called his father-in-law Rajinder Kumar, 65, on WhatsApp from an overseas number.
-
Proposed 5 storey bldg in place of Wrangler Paranjpye’s bungalow will have mathematics and statistics department
The Deccan Education Society is planning a new, five-storeyed building offering learning in mathematics and statistics at the same place where Wrangler Paranjpye's iconic bungalow stood till a few days ago off Fergusson college road. Wrangler Paranjpye aka Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye was the first Indian to receive the coveted title of 'Senior Wrangler' at the University of Cambridge.
-
JEE Advanced 2022: Aryaman Angurman tops Ludhiana district with AIR 321
Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency on Sunday. Aryaman, who is a resident of Salem Tabri and had completed his schooling from Civil Lines, Kundan Vidya Mandir, had earlier topped the district in JEE Main 2022 with an AIR of 197 in his second attempt.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics