Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband hurls ‘abuses’ at PSPCL employee, booked

High drama witnessed outside the Salem Tabri police station as employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and residents of Jamalpur Leli village staged protests against each other on Wednesday. Accused Jaswinder Singh Jassa reportedly used abusive language while talking to a PSPCL employee, triggering a standoff.

The standoff arose after PSPCL employees accused Jaswinder Singh Jassa, husband of a newly elected sarpanch of Jamalpur Leli, of verbally abusing an employee during a phone call. Meanwhile, villagers claimed the PSPCL staff had been ignoring their repeated complaints about prolonged power cuts, resulting in “harassment”. Following an inquiry, the police registered a FIR against Jaswinder Singh Jassa under charges of abuse and criminal intimidation.

The incident began when PSPCL employees approached the Salem Tabri police station, filing a complaint that Jassa had called a staff member, Gagan, and hurled abuses at him over an unresolved power outage in the village.

Countering the claims, Jamalpur Leli residents gathered at the police station in support of Jassa. They alleged they had endured four days of power outages without resolution. Despite repeated complaints, no repair team of the PSPCL arrived. Villagers claimed that every time they contacted PSPCL staff, they were redirected to other officials or private individuals who demanded money for repairs.

A villager said that frustrated people sought help from the sarpanch. Her husband called the PSPCL staff, during which an argument broke out.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Salem Tabri police station, said that after reviewing the situation and examining a call recording where Jassa was found using abusive language, a case was registered against him. He has been booked under Sections 296 (obscene act) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.