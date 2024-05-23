 Ludhiana: Save 25% on food bills by showing inked finger on poll day - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Save 25% on food bills by showing inked finger on poll day

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 24, 2024 05:52 AM IST

ADC Amit Sareen said that these hotels, restaurants and malls would also help the administration in raising voter awareness through posters, hoardings and banners

In good news for those planning to step out and cast their votes on June 1, multiple hotels and restaurants have decided to offer 25% discount on lunch and dinner bills on showing ink-marked fingers.

There are a total of 26,94,622 voters, 14,35,624 males, 12,58,847 females and 151 other genders, in the district.
There are a total of 26,94,622 voters, 14,35,624 males, 12,58,847 females and 151 other genders, in the district. (HT file photo)

Additional district election officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen, while presiding over a meeting with the hotel and restaurant owners, said the initiative would encourage voters to come out on June 1. The district administration is targeting a voter turnout of 70% in the Lok Sabha elections.

There are a total of 26,94,622 voters, 14,35,624 males, 12,58,847 females and 151 other genders, in the district.

The participating establishments include Underdoggs, Buvit, Blaasé, MBD Mall, Hotel Five Rivers, Iron Chef, Pirates of Grill, Enchanted Woods Club Limited, Majestic Hotels Park Plaza, Gola Sizzlers Ludhiana, Studio Xo Bar, Cafe Olio, Silver Arc Mall, Paragon Waterfront, The Beer Café, Hyatt Regency, Pyramid Café, Hotel Z Grand, Malhotra Regency, Radisson Blu Hotel, Las Vegas, Palm Court, Cafe Delhi Heights, A Hotel, Younger Bar and GSB Hospitality Private Limited, among others.

ADC Sareen said that these hotels, restaurants and malls would also help the administration in raising voter awareness through posters, hoardings and banners.

Assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal attended the meeting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Save 25% on food bills by showing inked finger on poll day
