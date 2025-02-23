Ludhiana: SCD College awaits regular principal for 5 months

Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College, home to nearly 5,000 students, has been facing administrative challenges since the retirement of its last permanent principal Tanvir Likhari in August last year, say students. SCD College’s permanent principal retired in August last year. Since then, the principal of Government College for Girls has its additional charge. (HT Photo)

Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary of the Alumni Association of SCD Government College, expressed his disappointment over the situation. “It is unfortunate that such a renowned institution is functioning without a permanent principal. This college deserves a leader who can address the students’ concerns and ensure smooth operations,” he said. While the officiating principal is managing day-to-day affairs, Goyal emphasised that certain student-related issues require the authority and decision-making of a full-time principal.

Former journalist and professor PK Sharma, also an alumnus of the college, said, “Without a regular principal, the entire administrative structure suffers. Responsibilities get neglected and crucial decisions are delayed.” Due to this gap, the state government has assigned the officiating charge to Suman Lata, principal of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana.

Gautam Thakur, president of the Students’ Union, voicing concern, said, “With such a large number of students, it is essential to have a principal available during college hours to address our concerns. Right now, we are managing issues ourselves by coordinating with senior teachers. For example, the washroom hygiene problem, which was resolved under the previous principal, has resurfaced. We urgently need a regular principal.”

Another student pointed out the “inefficiencies” in fee-related matters. “Sometimes, there are discrepancies in fees. Without principal’s intervention, these issues remain unresolved or get delayed. The officiating principal is present only for a few hours, making it difficult to address all concerns,” the student explained.

When asked about the delay in appointing a new principal, director of the department of public instructions (DPI, colleges) Sanyam Aggarwal acknowledged the shortage of principals in the state. “Promotions have been done. We will soon appoint regular principals in colleges,” he assured.