Ludhiana: School building ‘turned into PG’, management booked

The management of New Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, is again under scanner for allegedly using staff quarters and classrooms for commercial purposes. The management rented out the staff quarters and even some rooms of the school, one of the oldest institutions in the city, for rent as a paying guest (PG) facility. Section 318 (4) (cheating) of the BNS has slapped on New Sr Secondary School, say police. (HT Photo)

The division number 8 police registered an FIR on Monday after receiving a complaint from the superintendent of the deputy commissioner’s office. The DC, after receiving the complaints regarding the “misuse” of school property, constituted a committee to investigate the matter. After investigation, the committee filed the report and later the matter was referred to the police for registering an FIR.

The complainant said they conducted a search on the school premises near Dandi Swami Chowk and found the irregularities. The complainant stated that they found that the management had rented out the staff quarters and classrooms for rent and ran a paying guest facility on the premises.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at the division number 8 police station, stated that an FIR under Section 318 (4) (cheating) of the BNS has been registered against the school management.

It is the second FIR registered against the school management in the past five months. The division number 5 police had on January 8 booked the management of New Higher Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, for cheating and illegally running commercial activity on the land which was allotted by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to the management for the school. The deputy commissioner’s office, while citing a complaint, mentioned ₹2,400 crore fraud referring to the commercial activities on the land.

The alumni of the school were struggling for a long time for action against the management of the school for commercial use of the land. Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora was later involved by the alumni association to pursue the case.