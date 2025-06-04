Ludhiana: Schools grappling with 75 principal vacancies

Even after two months into the new academic session, government schools across the district continue to function without adequate leadership, as more than 75 principal posts remain vacant. The shortage is causing serious disruptions in school administration, with many school heads juggling multiple responsibilities far beyond their capacity. What began as 63 vacancies has now escalated due to retirements and promotions. (HT Photo)

What began as 63 vacancies has now escalated due to retirements and promotions. Despite repeated appeals, the education department has made no significant move to fill these crucial positions, raising concern among educators and school unions.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary and district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, expressed alarm over the growing number of unfilled positions. “Earlier 63 posts were vacant, but now, due to retirements and promotions, the number has crossed 75. The situation is serious and needs urgent intervention, but the department is silent,” he said.

The crisis has been further worsened by the absence of a deputy district education officer (secondary) since April. In the deputy DEO’s absence, the burden shifts to the block nodal officer, typically the senior-most principal in the block, who is responsible for primary and upper primary schools in the area.

“Ludhiana is a large district with extensive administrative needs,” Dhillon said. “There are inquiries, official reports, and day-to-day issues that were earlier overseen by the deputy DEO. Now, all of this is being handled by other school principals who are already overstretched.”

Tehal Singh Sarabha, secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Union, Punjab, painted a grim picture of the workload being carried by remaining principals. “One principal is currently managing drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) duties for four to five schools. Their entire day is spent dealing with OTPs and administrative paperwork. It’s humanly impossible to run multiple schools effectively under such pressure,” he said.

He said that adding to the chaos is the lack of clerical staff in many schools, making the workload even more unbearable for school heads.

When contacted, district education officer (secondary), Dimple Madan confirmed that no update had been received regarding the appointment of a deputy DEO.

However, Gurinder Singh Sodhi, director of public instructions (secondary education), stated that reviews are underway. “Promotions and transfers are being processed. The vacant posts will be filled soon,” he assured.

With no clear timeline for appointments and no interim solution in sight, teachers and students alike are left in a state of uncertainty, worried about how long this leadership vacuum will persist.